In some international markets, Mercedes-Benz's new 2021 S-Class will get Level 3 semi-autonomous technology, but chauffeur-driven buyers already enjoy full autonomy. It's for these individuals that Mercedes-Maybach, the firm's extra-luxury division, stretched the sedan's wheelbase and gave it an interior worthy of a private jet.

Maybach said it developed its variant of the 2021 S-Class specifically for buyers with a chauffeur. It added seven inches to the sedan's wheelbase, and the additional sheet metal benefits those riding in the back. Standard executive rear seats give passengers a comfortable place to work or rest while they're being driven, and the list of new features added to the sedan include massaging calf rests as well as heating for the neck and shoulders.

Although we haven't seen Maybach's S-Class yet, a preview image shows the optional two-tone paint — one of the company's hallmarks — and a chromed Maybach emblem. Up front, it will receive a specific grille with vertical slats instead of the horizontal ones worn by the standard S-Class. An additional serving of chrome-look trim will almost certainly further set the Maybach apart, but it will retain its predecessor's relatively subtle design.

Specifications won't be announced until the model's unveiling. Mercedes-Benz confirmed it's phasing out V12s, though the big engine could return for one final round under the hood of the S-Class. Alternatively, Maybach may have chosen to surf the downsizing wave still sweeping across the industry by selecting a 4.0-liter V8.

Mercedes-Maybach will introduce the 2021 S-Class online on November 19 at 2 p.m. Stuttgart time, which is 8 a.m. in New York City and 5 a.m. in Los Angeles. Deliveries are scheduled to start during the first half of 2021. When it lands, the sedan will join Maybach's variant of the GLS in showrooms across the United States.

Related Video: