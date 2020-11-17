Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and November 26, 2020, use code UNWRAP300 and receive 300 bonus entries.

There are moments in life that stand out, moments you never forget whether you want to or not, and for me one of those moments was when I was driving down a two-lane road, thousands of miles and an ocean away from home, in a camper van in Iceland when the van sputtered, stalled and never again ran. Video producer Alex Malburg and I spent a cold night in that van on the side of the road until we were picked up 18 hours later. That was my first trip to Iceland. Since then, all I’ve been able to think about is going back, which is why I was so stoked to see a 6 day/5 night trip to the land of fire and ice on Omaze.

Win a Magical Trip to Iceland & Stay at the Blue Lagoon — Enter at Omaze

The trip features round-trip airfare, a three-night stay in Reykjavik at the Sand Hotel, as well as another two nights at the Retreat at the Blue Lagoon, one of the most relaxing places on Earth. It also includes a tour of the nearby Golden Circle, filled with geysers and waterfalls, as well as a Super Jeep tour of the glaciers of Thorsmork Valley, with a $1,000 stipend to use however you want.

Stay a bit longer and you could use that $1,000 to explore the entire Ring Road, perhaps in a Toyota Land Cruiser 76 like the one pictured below, with a rooftop tent — as a lot of the roads are 4x4 only. Plus, we don’t get the 70 series in the United States, though if awesome Toyotas aren’t your cup of tea, you could always go with a Land Rover Defender instead.

The best part is that every donation supports The Hidden Genius Project, which, according to Omaze, “trains and mentors Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills to transform their lives and communities. Your generosity will help empower Black males to learn relevant technology skills, build an entrepreneurial foundation, and establish a professional network that will empower them to be innovators and agents of change. Learn more at www.hiddengeniusproject.org.”

If you want this relaxing vacation as a holiday gift to yourself (or someone else I guess), enter here. The deadline is February 2, 2021 at 11:59pm PT.

Oh, and don't forget, enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and November 26, 2020, use code UNWRAP300 and receive 300 bonus entries.