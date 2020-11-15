This 2-burner propane grill mounts right onto your trailer hitch

BBQ anywhere you can take your truck

Nov 15th 2020 at 2:00PM

Transcript: Mount a BBQ to your vehicle’s towing hitch. The Forge 15 by HitchFire is a 2-burner grill that can attach to a trailer hitch. It uses propane gas, weighs 70 lbs, and can be detached for tabletop use. When the grilling is done, just fold it back and drive on. The Forge 15 from HitchFire is currently $449.00 on Amazon. Check the description to learn more.

HitchFire Forge 15 Hitch Mounted Propane Grill - $449 on Amazon

