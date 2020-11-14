Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and December 31, 2020, and receive 150 bonus entries with Autoblog’s exclusive code AUTOBLOG150. Simply add the discount at checkout.

Imagine, 2020, the year of the everything-awful, ending with you, quarantining miles away from the nearest human, hot cocoa in hand, watching the sunset on the snow-covered mountains. No mask needed when you’re this far removed from society. Sounds nice doesn’t it? Head on over to Omaze because they can help make this dream a reality, if you enter to win a custom tiny home worth up to $100,000.

Win a Custom Tiny Home Worth Up to $100,000 - Enter at Omaze

Now before you start complaining that this is a house and I write for a car site, check out the wheels. That’s right, this tiny house, like most tiny houses, have wheels. Now, I’ve never been one to fantasize about selling all my stuff and moving into a small living space like this full-time. I just have too much stuff, but I can understand the appeal. Take this thing and set it on a plot of land out in the mountains where my neighbors are moose, elk, and mountain lions, and I’m in.

The best part about this house on wheels, other than a lack of a mortgage, is the fact that it can be totally customized to you. Want a book nook? Boom, done. A rock climbing wall. Send it. A cabinet for your collection of National Park ceramic mugs. It’s yours.

Not only that, but every donation supports PATH, which, according to Omaze, “is on a mission to end homelessness, and now more than ever their work is saving lives. While the rest of California stays at home, those experiencing homelessness don’t have anywhere to turn, and PATH will remain on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis to help our most vulnerable. Simultaneously, PATH will continue their work toward ending homeless for as many Californians as possible. That’s why your donation to this experience will help transform the existing first floor of PATH into a hub of vital support services for thousands of homeless individuals. And to commemorate your generosity toward this life-changing project, your name will be featured on the wall inside the hub once the renovation is done!”

The one thing though, and this is important, you can’t win without entering, and the deadline is coming up quick, December 3, 2020 at 11:59pm PT. That’s right, you could have a new home as your gift for the holidays.

