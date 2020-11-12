Tablets, tools and tires: Grab awesome gear for a steal—prices start at just 40 bucks

Black Friday is so 2019. Why wait around for the turkey to roast when you can save plenty of cash right now? Walmart is offering first dibs on deep discounts to launch this unconventional holiday season. From tech to tires to tools, you’ll find stellar items at a fraction of their original prices.

Consider them early gifts-to-self.

With most of 2020 in the rearview mirror, you’ve earned a little something. And who knows—maybe you’ll find a few gifts for someone on your list. Don’t let these price cuts out of your sight—or no apple cobbler for you.

Let’s be real: $59 won’t buy you a gourmet gobbler at Whole Foods, but Walmart will trade you three twenties for a Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Tablet, replete with a 1280x800 HD display, all-knowing Google Assistant and a Smart Charging Station dock. Video-chat with the elders, stream YouTube DIY car-repair vids, or voice-control the home lights and thermostat. Grab a second as a gift.

Shop it: Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Tablet, $59 (was $99), walmart.com

If you make haste, you can still catch the tail end of Walmart’s in-store/online Tire Event (the last day is November 13). It’s a great opportunity to replace your aging rubber with a set of Goodyear Viva 3’s, a literal tire for all seasons and only $40 apiece (with free lifetime balancing). They handle confidently in snow or sleet thanks to zigzag grooves and stable shoulder blocks, and they’re handsome little devils with a sleek sidewall design. “I feel more confident on the highway with these – a great value!” writes one smooth-rolling reviewer.

Shop it: Goodyear Viva 3 All-Season Tire, $40 (was $60), walmart.com

Walmart knocking 30 percent off an already well-priced HP laptop is a virtual no-brainer: The HP Pavilion 15.6 Horizon Blue provides plenty of holiday bang for the buck at $379 and makes a groovy gift for students or parents stuck at home-sweet-home. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor keeps things chugging along nicely; the FHD IPS screen makes movies and games look saber-sharp—and even the sound kicks butt thanks to Audio by B&O. Per a satisfied user: “This HP laptop has made a giant leap forward. Couldn’t be more pleased.”

Shop it: HP Pavilion 15.6 Horizon Blue Laptop, $379 (was $539), walmart.com

After 75 years, JBL is a trusted name in the audio world, and its portable Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker lives up to its hallowed logo and then some. At a mere $50, you can afford to gift these—or just enjoy the waterproof cylinder yourself in the game-room, in the basement and soon enough poolside or at the beach. Booming bass? Yes indeed. Ten hours of non-stop charge – of course. All that and a rugged rubber housing that will outlast the rest of us and the cockroaches too. Five-star rating from several satisfied users.

Shop it: JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker, $50, walmart.com

Thrifty gearheads rejoice! Walmart is knocking a third off the price of a Hart 215-piece Mechanics Tool Set— at $98 that’s less than 50 cents apiece for rust-resistant, chrome-finished sockets and drive tools. The 90-tooth ratchet and four-degree arc swing make it 20 percent more efficient than most, and greatly improves access in tight areas. To boot, the reverse switch lever enables easy one-handed use. “It is really very impressive,” gushed a reviewer. “Was surprised at how much is in the chest.” Useful tools indeed.

Shop it: HART 215-Piece Mechanic Toolset, $98 (was $148), walmart.com

They call it the “grime fighter” and who are we to argue? Sun Joe’s Electric Pressure Washer Bundle eradicates dirt from driveways, siding, cars, and more. A 20-foot pressure hose combines with an eco-friendly 13-amp electric motor to generate up to 2000 psi of rust, mildew, and mud-cleaning power. This beauty comes with a deck- and patio-cleaning attachment— and the whole shebang is down from $169 to $79. “I love how lightweight it is — very easy to carry around and work with,” quoth a five-star reviewer.

Shop it: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer Bundle, $79 (was $169), walmart.com

’Tis the season for tech savings and then some. Forget sitting in Santa’s lap – get your kids this Google Classroom-ready HP 14-inch Chromebook laptop at a whopping 40 percent off. The price is more than right: $179 won’t even buy you a mahogany abacus, but it will get you a micro-edge HD display, Intel Pentium N5000 processor and 13-plus hours of battery life. Beefy audio by B&O rounds out this featherweight 3.24-pound package. “I have never been more impressed – like a stealth jet,” says one Top Gun reviewer.

Shop it: HP 14" 2-in-1 Touch Teal Chromebook, $179 ($299), walmart.com