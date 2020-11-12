Rivian just made another little splash by publishing more information about the packaging and timing for its R1T pickup and R1S SUV. Dates for the configurator opening up were also revealed. Those who preordered one will be allowed to configure their R1T or R1S on Nov. 16 through special early access. The general public will be allowed into the configurator Nov. 23.

Rivian didn’t say it, but this will likely ensure the configurator won’t crash and burn from too much traffic right away like we’ve seen happen for other huge releases (most recently the Bronco). Customers who were especially serious should be able to build away without frustrating outages, which is something we’d appreciate if we spent $1,000 to reserve one.

Beyond the configurator, Rivian announced details surrounding a few of the equipment packages it will be offering. We’ll walk you through them in order of availability. The Launch Edition will (predictably) be coming first — R1T deliveries start June 2021 and R1S deliveries start August 2021. All Launch Edition vehicles will get the “300+” mile battery pack. You won’t be able to get the 400-plus-mile pack until January 2022. Rivian says it’s launching with the mid-tier pack because it offers the best balance of range, performance and price. Though, we’re sure some folks will simply want the best possible battery right away, and Rivian isn’t allowing that.