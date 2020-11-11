Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

One of the more anticipated SUVs of 2020 is the Land Rover Defender, for a few reasons. First, it hasn’t been offered in the U.S. in over two decades, and second, this is the first major redesign of the luxury off-roader in four decades. We recently drove one, and you can get one in your driveway right now thanks to Omaze.

There are a few versions of the new Defender, so which one exactly is Omaze giving away? That would be the Defender 110 First Edition, which seats seven. It’s powered by a turbocharged, 3.0 liter inline six-cylinder engine that makes 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, which will get you to the in-laws for the holidays (or away from the in-laws) pretty dang quick.

The winner also gets $20K cash, and the taxes and delivery fees are covered. What you do with that money is up to you — maybe some off-road accessories and a rooftop tent? And a bike rack. And a new bike. The list goes on.

In entering this drawing, you’re helping out The Chill Foundation, which, according to Omaze, “inspires youth to overcome challenges through boardsports. They work with social service agencies, mental health agencies, foster care programs, juvenile justice programs and schools in local communities to select youth participants and everything is provided for them at no cost. Chill’s programs provide youth with a foundation and framework for learning and growth, supported and enhanced through on-board progression and adult mentorship. And get this: Your impact will be doubled! An anonymous supporter will make a donation directly to The Chill Foundation equal to the amount the charity receives from this experience — up to $250,000!”

If you want this Defender, enter quickly, because the deadline is November 18, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

