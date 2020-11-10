Audi Q4 E-Tron interior partially shown in spy photos

The upcoming Audi Q4 E-Tron and its Sportback cousin have been spied once again. Though the exterior photos don't reveal much, we finally get a look at the production interior. It's closely based on the concept design.

Comparing the concept with this production prototype, the basic shapes stay the same. The instrument screen is nestled in a pod between air vents on either side. The infotainment screen is canted toward the driver, and it blends into the top of the dash. There isn't much of a center console, and the buttons below the infotainment screen sort of float above where the console would be. We can't quite tell if it will have the same futuristic ambient lighting, though.

There is a unique difference in this prototype compared with the concept. Just ahead of the center armrest is a little screen jutting forward. It looks like it might have controls for items such as heated seats. It's also angled such that, were it extended, would connect up with the center stack. It's a rather nifty design detail.

From the outside, there aren't any major revelations. You can see some hints of the VW ID. models in the standard Q4 E-Tron's profile, which isn't surprising since the Audis will share the same MEB electric platform. The electric crossovers will feature dual electric motors sending 301 horsepower to all four wheels, and an 82-kWh battery providing a WLTP-rated range of around 280 miles. Pricing is reportedly going to start around $45,000 when it goes on sale next year.

