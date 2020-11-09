Stellantis, the entity formed by the merger between Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA Group, has revealed its logo. It's as anonymous as the name of what will become the world's fourth-largest carmaker.

Executives explained the logo symbolizes the rich heritage of the group's founding companies, and the unique combined strengths of the new conglomerate's 14-brand portfolio. While that's certainly one way to look at it, finding an iota of heritage in the Stellantis logo requires an unusually vivid imagination. It consists of the company's name in a sans serif font on a blue background. Designers removed the horizontal bar from the letter A, and they surrounded it by four rows of increasingly small dots vaguely arranged like stars in a galaxy.

Chrysler helped NASA develop and build the Mercury-Redstone rocket, but we doubt that's what the galaxy-shaped logo is trying to remind us of. Nothing about it suggests Stellantis bundles some of the oldest and best-known car manufacturers in the world. It wouldn't look out of place in an ad for a credit card company, in a brochure for a frequent flier program, or on an over-the-counter pain reliever box, and that was likely intentional. It's a corporate logo that's going to appear on pens, name tags, coffee mugs, and a wide variety of paperwork, so it doesn't need to be eye-catching or ignite excitement — it'll never show up on a car.

Stellantis Charger Hellcat? Nope. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Stellantis Edition? Not happening, either. Chrysler, Peugeot, Dodge, Opel, Vauxhall, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Ram, Citroën, Fiat, Maserati, and the other odds and ends that will be dumped in the Stellantis melting pot will carry on with their respective identities and naming systems.

Stellantis it is, then. Expect the new logo to appear on employee payrolls and other official letterheads after the $38 billion 50:50 merger is finalized. Both sides said they plan to complete the merger in the first half of 2021.