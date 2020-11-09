Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

If you're a longtime Autoblog reader then you know Omaze is nearly always giving away amazing vehicles. We've recently shared a few raffles (which are still ongoing) that offer up prizes like an Airstream Atlas or a Mini Cooper SE Electric. This raffle, though, is offering up one of the coolest cars yet as its prize — a Lamborghini Huracan EVO Coupe, and on top of that, this one is famous!

Well, okay, I guess how "famous" might depend on who you're talking to, but this raffle is offering up the very Lamborghini Huracan that features at the end of Lady Gaga's 911 music video. If you're wondering why they wouldn't use a Porsche 911 for the video, well, we are too, but at least this way you get to potentially win a car that costs twice as much!

If you'd like to learn more about the car, you can do so in an Autoblog post from earlier this year in which Jonathan Ramsey breaks down some of the specs. "Coming 12 months after the reveal of its all-wheel-drive sibling, and true to its label, the Huracán EVO RWD sends all of its firepower to the rear wheels. That means 610 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, spun from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, turning a set of 19-inch Kari wheels on Pirelli P Zeros." The car also features a 0-62 mph time of 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 203 mph.

If all that doesn't impress you, maybe this will: The raffle also helps contribute to the Born This Way Foundation, a great cause created to "support the mental health of young people and work with them to create a kinder and braver world." The foundation aims to "make kindness cool" and help the ever-growing number of young people who are struggling with their mental health. It's a great cause with a great prize attached, what's not to like?

If you’d like to see this Lambo blessed by Gaga sitting in your garage, enter this drawing quickly, as the deadline to enter is Dec. 16, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

