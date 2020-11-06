In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They kick things off by talking about driving the all-new, 2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan and Genesis G80 luxury sedan. Next, they talk about what of GM vehicles Autoblog staff members would like to restomod with the new Connect and Cruise eCrate motor and battery package. They also discuss the pros and cons of Ford CEO Jim Farley's decision to continue racing. Finally, they reach into the mailbag and help a listener pick a new car to replace a 2016 Mazda Miata.
Autoblog Podcast #652
- Cars we're driving
- We really want to use an eCrate to restomod an old GM car. Here's what we'd build
- Jim Farley allowed to continue racing his 1966 GT40 even as Ford CEO
- Spend My Money
