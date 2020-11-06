Podcast

Driving the 2021 Genesis G80 and Toyota Sienna | Autoblog Podcast #652

Plus, our dream eCrate resotmods, Jim Farley racing and helping replace a Miata

Nov 6th 2020 at 2:30PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They kick things off by talking about driving the all-new, 2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan and Genesis G80 luxury sedan. Next, they talk about what of GM vehicles Autoblog staff members would like to restomod with the new Connect and Cruise eCrate motor and battery package. They also discuss the pros and cons of Ford CEO Jim Farley's decision to continue racing. Finally, they reach into the mailbag and help a listener pick a new car to replace a 2016 Mazda Miata.

Autoblog Podcast #652

