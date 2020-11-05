The most powerful SUV in the world goes on sale tomorrow, Nov. 6, 2020. Yes, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will be available to order through your local dealer on that date.

Prospective buyers will likely want to get their orders in quickly. While there's no set number of Durango Hellcats that will be built, it's a one-year-only vehicle, like the Dodge Demon. Dodge is only building them during a six-month window, too, so it comes down to how many people order one of the SUVs or how many can be built. The first deliveries of Durango Hellcats will begin early next year.

The Durango Hellcat starts at $82,490 with destination fee. In addition to the 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque, the Hellcat boasts 8,700 pounds of towing capability. It also comes with a complimentary one-day driving training at Bondurant High Performance Driving School.

