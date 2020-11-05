The redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and its sibling, the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, have only recently begun rolling into dealer showrooms, but Chevrolet Performance already has started cranking out new temptations for buyers in the form of specialty parts upgrades. Surfaced by GM Authority, these are LPO (Limited Production Options) that are installed by the dealer.

Starting in the engine room, there's an available Air Intake Upgrade System. The revised intake can be fitted to either the standard 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine or the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 that is exclusive to the Tahoe and Suburban High Country trims. The intake features a clear plastic cover and a bright red filter element. More importantly, it is said to deliver a 13-percent reduction in intake pressure on the 5.3-liter engine and a 17-percent decrease for the larger 6.2-liter. The Air Intake Upgrade System is priced at $625.

At the opposite end of the combustion process, we have a new cat-back exhaust system. There are two variations: a side-exiting unit with a single exhaust outlet or a rear-exiting unit with dual exhaust outlets. Both the side-exiting, single-outlet unit and the dual-outlet, rear-exiting version are available for the 5.3-liter V8. For the 6.2-liter engine, the dual-outlet, rear-exiting exhaust is your only choice. Both systems are claimed to reduce backpressure by 30 percent. The 5.3-liter engine gains 7 horsepower and 4 lb-ft of torque with the side-exiting unit, while the rear-exiting exhaust adds 4 horse and bumps up torque output by 2 lb-ft. For the 6.2-liter, the Chevrolet Performance exhaust bring increases of 11 horsepower and 6 lb-ft of torque. The single-exit system is priced at $1,645, while the dual-exit unit is $2,145.

To add more whoa rather than more go, Chevrolet Performance also is introducing a brake upgrade package. Offered in conjunction with Brembo, the six-piston front calipers are painted bright red and feature Chevrolet Performance and Brembo badging. Similarly tricked out rear units also are available and both squeeze larger Duralife rotors. The front brake upgrade goes for $2,895 with the rears at $575.

The performance parts upgrades offer buyers of the new Tahoe and Suburban to trick out their SUVs while keeping them all-factory. For GM, they sweeten the margins on what are already two highly profitable vehicles.