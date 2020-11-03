Lamborghini isn't a car company that's lacking in the bright paint color department, but that isn't stopping it from pushing the boundaries of luminosity. With the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule, the company is offering a quintet of fluorescent hues, each of which is paired with matte black accents to emphasize the main color's brightness.

Five colors are available: Giallo Claris (yellow), Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livea (orange), Arancio Dac (dark orange) and Celeste Fedra (blue). Funny enough, the colors seem to match the most common highlighter colors you'll find at OfficeMax. Contrasting the colors are the aforementioned matte black body panels on the roof, mirrors, front bumper intake, rear diffuser and side skirts. Each of those get thin stripes of color.

The interior is sort of the inverse of the exterior. Everything is finished in black leather or Alcantara. The starter button cover and the embroidered Lamborghini emblems in the seatbacks feature the bright exterior color.

Other than the colors, the Fluo Capsule is just like a regular Huracan Evo, complete with 631 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The new colors are available on the 2021 model, though no pricing has been given.

