Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Transcript: Turn your pickup into a dump truck. This pickup truck accessory can save you time and help you work smarter, not harder. Loadhandler can unload a full truck bed in as little as 30 seconds. Just load the drag sheet then use the crank system with heavy-duty roller bar. It can be used to unload rock, soil, mulch, firewood, feed, and much more. Fits tailgates that are 62” to 69” wide, the accessory has a 3,000 lb carrying capacity.

Loadhandler pickup truck unloader - $118.99 on Amazon