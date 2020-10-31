The SSC Tuatara top-speed controversy is far from over. Jerod Shelby, founder and CEO of SSC, released a video where he says SSC is going to rerun the top-speed record.

This comes just a couple days after SSC said there was an editing issue on the video side that can account for the inconsistencies that bring into doubt the 331-mph top speed. You can watch the video at the top to get Shelby’s full statement.

“We were seeing different speeds for the very same run,” Shelby says in reaction to watching the videos back. “The more we looked, and the more we tried to analyze, the more we were concerned there were doubts in the relationship between the video and the GPS.”

Dewetron, the maker of the tracking equipment used for the run, still hasn’t analyzed the equipment, and at this point we don’t know if it ever will. Shelby thinks the level of controversy around this run is enough to totally rerun it.

“No matter what we do in the coming days to try to salvage this particular record, it’s always gonna have a stain on it … we have to rerun the record, we have to do this again,” Shelby says. “And do it in a way that it’s undeniable and irrefutable.”