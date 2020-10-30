Driving the BMW M2 Competition, Honda Odyssey and Toyota RAV4 Prime | Autoblog Podcast #651

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick. This week, they talk about driving the BMW M2 Competition, Honda Odyssey and Toyota RAV4 Prime. Then they discuss James' experience testing the new Yakima CBX cargo carrier, Autoblog readers' preference for the GMC Hummer EV over the Tesla Cybertruck, and Mercedes-Benz taking a larger stake in Aston Martin. Lastly, they help James' father find a new car in the Spend My Money segment.
Autoblog Podcast #651
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2020 BMW M2 Competition
- 2021 Honda Odyssey
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
- Testing the Yakima CBX Cargo Carrier on the Subaru Outback
- 75% of Autoblog Twitter follower prefer the GMC Hummer EV over the Tesla Cybertruck
- Mercedes-Benz to boost stake in Aston Martin to 20%, lend it some tech
- Spend James’ father’s money
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: