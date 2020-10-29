Toyota's fuel pump recall now covers nearly 6 million vehicles globally

Toyota expanded a worldwide fuel pump recall to a total of 5.84 million vehicles for a defect that could cause the part to fail. In the United States, the total number of vehicles involved in this safety recall is now approximately 3.34 million vehicles.
On January 13, 2020, Toyota announced a safety recall for 695,541 Lexus and Toyota models. In March of 2020, the Japanese automaker added an additional 1.1 million vehicles to the previous recall.
Now, the largest Japanese automaker adds another 1.52 million U.S. vehicles to the recall that was first announced in January and covers numerous models built between July 2017 through September.
Here is a full list of vehicles that are now included in the expanded recall:
- 2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460;
- 2013-2015 Model Year Lexus GS 350;
- 2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus IS-F;
- 2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;
- 2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350;
- 2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t GS 200t;
- 2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Highlander; Lexus GS 350;
- 2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350
- 2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GS 300, GX 460, IS 300, IS 350, LS
500h, LX 570, NX 300, RC 300, RC 350;
- 2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, LC 500, LC
500h, LS 500, RX 350L
- 2019 Model Year Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Lexus UX 200
- 2019-2020 Model Year Toyota RAV4
Toyota said the vehicles that have a fuel pump that may stop operating and could result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved version.
Toyota's customer support is available to owners with affected vehicles by calling the Toyota Brand Experience Center at 1 800 331-4331.
