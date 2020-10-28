Rolls-Royce is dangling yet another one-off Wraith far out of our reach — so far out of reach, one might even say it's not of this world. If you've ever dreamed of rolling around in your own private planetarium, well, one lucky Rolls-Royce customer in Dubai is about to be living your fantasy.

Bestowed with the tagline "Inspired by Earth," this Wraith draws its cues from more than just the Blue Planet. While the hood is adorned with an air-brushed scene of the Middle East as viewed from the heavens, this luxury coupe's overall aesthetic is decidedly interplanetary. The first hints of this can be seen in the hand-painted solar system incorporated into the pinstriping elements on the Wraith's flanks.

“We’re used to clients bringing us grand visions for their Bespoke Commissions, but this provided a new perspective altogether. In our response to the brief, we’ve worked at both the ‘macro’ level, referencing the Sun and planets of the whole Solar System, and the much more personal ‘micro’ level, centring our view of the world on the place the customer calls home,” said Rolls-Royce Bespoke design chief Michael Bryden.