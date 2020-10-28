The 2021 Ford Edge is unchanged with one exception. And it's a fairly big one. The midsize crossover is getting a new 12-inch infotainment screen standard on every Edge model. It features the newest version of Ford's Sync infotainment operating system called Sync 4A.

The big screen is a vertical unit wedged into the Edge's aging dashboard. It's not the most elegant design, but it also could have been a lot worse. The size enables the Edge to show more than one app at a time, such as navigation at the top with audio information and controls below that, or vice versa or two completely different apps.

Sync 4A brings its own additional functionality. The system will recognize natural speech commands similar to smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa. Over-the-air updates and cloud-based navigation are also included. And Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wireless. The Edge's owner's manual is even loaded into the infotainment.

Other than these infotainment updates, the Edge gets the most minor of changes. It picks up a couple USB ports for the back seats, and there are new wheels, colors and interior trims. Pricing and availability haven't been announced, but both should be coming soon.

