In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They lead the podcast with the week's two big news stories: the reveal of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and the 316-mph production car speed record set by the SSC Tuatara. Afterward, the editors discuss some recently driven cars, the Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition and the GMC Canyon AT4.
Autoblog Podcast #650
