2022 GMC Hummer EV and the record-setting SSC Tuatara | Autoblog Podcast #649

Plus a long Lincoln and a tall GMC

Oct 23rd 2020

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They lead the podcast with the week's two big news stories: the reveal of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and the 316-mph production car speed record set by the SSC Tuatara. Afterward, the editors discuss some recently driven cars, the Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition and the GMC Canyon AT4.

