From the mountains of Colorado to the windswept plains of Patagonia, some of my most memorable drives have been in one vehicle in particular, the Subaru Outback, and thanks to Omaze, an Outback can be yours.

Win a 2020 Subaru Outback and Make Every Drive an Adventure - Enter at Omaze

The Outback is all-new for 2020 and features a 2.5L four-cylinder boxer engine and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive. Here’s what we said about it on our first-drive:

“Our first driving stint was in an Outback Touring equipped with the lesser of two available engines. The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer-four, with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque, feels perfectly adequate for the driving we did at or near sea level, and climbs competently on steep grades. While it didn’t perform passing maneuvers with a sense of urgency, we still felt comfortable overtaking slower vehicles when we had to.

"For daily driving somewhere like the California coast, or the suburbs of the Detroit, the more economical 2.5 (26 mpg city, 33 highway, 29 combined) would be our choice to live with. This is mated to a CVT, one programmed to “shift” like a traditional automatic, staying out of its own way, and providing a nice linear pull — without a rubber band type of feel — when you need to climb a hill. Paddle shifters on the back of the wheel give you a sense of more control, if that’s something you need. We rarely used them.”

Of course, since this is Omaze, this raffle benefits a charity, specifically, the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish® vision to grant the wish of every eligible child diagnosed with a critical illness. On average, a wish is granted every 16 minutes around the world, but due to the public and medical concerns of COVID-19, Make-A-Wish faces a record number of wishes waiting to be granted. This year, Make-A-Wish is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980. Now more than ever before, Make-A-Wish needs the support of individuals like you to continue to grant the wish of every eligible child.”

If you’d like this Outback sitting in your driveway, enter quickly, because the deadline to enter is November 10, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

