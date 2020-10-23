We recently reported on a special one-off 2021 BMW M4 Competition for the owner of New York fashion company Kith, Ronnie Fieg. It was designed to match his red E30 M3. But Fieg has also designed an M4 Competition that will be available to a handful of regular customers.

It's simply called the 2021 BMW M4 Competition x Kith, and the changes are all visual, with the 503-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder unchanged. On the outside, the car can be painted in matte black, matte silver or matte white. It receives unique badges that look like M badges, but actually read "KITH." The BMW roundel at the front also gets a border in the M colors with lettering highlighting the special edition. Available as an option is a giant Kith M-style logo on the carbon fiber roof.

The inside is more distinct. The seats feature bright blue and red leather panels that match the M colors. The black leather panels in the seat backs and the door panels have embossed Kith logos. And another Kith logo appears on the center console.

Exclusivity is a big draw for this car. Only 150 will be offered worldwide, and BMW will start taking orders through its website on October 24. Customers will need some impressive bank accounts, too, since the M4 Competition x Kith starts at $110,245.

Related Video: