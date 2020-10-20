The world is a crazy place and this is a crazy time. Everyone is looking for a good way to unwind, even us. As a way to inject some fun into our lives, we've been streaming racing and driving games on Twitch and Youtube Tuesday and Thursday from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. Eastern. Feel free to join us on Twitch, or Youtube.

So far we've played:

And we'll be swapping in as many as we can throughout the year.

We've also got a rotating cast of your favorite Autoblog editors popping in and out at all times, giving us some behind the scenes info on stories they're working on, opinions on cars they've driven, and even some hot takes on breaking news.

If you're familiar with live streaming already and want to hang out, then come join us in the Twitch chat, spam the now infamous Autoblog Dorito emote any time anything ridiculous happens and get stoked with us when our stream gets raided.

If you have no idea what any of that means but you like cars and you like games then don't let that intimidate you, feel free to just sit back and watch the stream like any other video.

If you're looking to do some streaming yourself, here is our setup:

Xbox One X

Nintendo Switch

Logitech G920 Racing Wheel

StreamLabs OBS

Nightbot.tv

AverMedia Extremecap U3

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920

Shure SM7B Mic

Cloud Lifter CL-1 (for the mic)

Apogee Quartet (audio interface)

We recently started doing merch as well! You can check out our shirts, mugs, and more here at our Redbubble store.

Looking forward to seeing you in the chat!

