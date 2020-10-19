Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Are you anti-Prime Day? We get it. At this point, it's pretty undeniable that Jeff Bezos is just one or two steps removed from going full supervillain. He was just recently filmed controlling 100% real Doctor Octopus arms while maniacally laughing, for pete's sake, so if you don't see the writing on the wall at this point, that's your issue. Unfortunately, though, regardless of your feelings toward Amazon, Prime Day still offers some undeniably great deals. It can be tempting to break with your ideals to pick up a TV for that seemingly unbeatable price, but if you're here, that probably means that you stayed strong. If you're feeling some FOMO because of the Prime Day sales, though, here are some items you can pick up at similarly great discounts, and not a single one is from Amazon.

$70 off any set of Goodyear or Dunlop tires - offer valid at Just Tires only

If you're in the market for a fresh set of tires, this deal can help you save some cash. The offer is only valid at Just Tires and ends on October 31. If you need a hand deciding which kinds of tires to pick up, check out our post on how to know what tires to buy. There's not much else to say about this one. Easy 70 bucks saved, if you ask us!

Save 15% of any Goodyear Tire purchase - use code TIRES15 at Goodyear.com

Here's another no-brainer deal if you're looking to pick up some tires. If 15% off your order will save you more than $70, then go with this deal instead of the last. This one expires on Halloween as well. Don't let the spooky end date scare you away from saving some cash! There's no sense in paying full price for a set of tires when discounts like this are out there.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R76 with Wi-Fi - $199.99 (33% off) at Target.com

If you've ever seen a Roomba vacuum, then you probably have a good idea of what you're looking at here. This is Shark's version of an automated, cordless vacuum-bot, and now that it's $100 off, it'll probably run you a lot less than a Roomba. We had the XL version of this vac in our Prime Day post, and this one is a little different, but it still comes with features like 3 individual brush types, ledge- and stair-sensing technologies to help avoid running into walls or furniture, and a mobile app to help you control your new cleaning robot from the comfort of your couch.

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV - $469.99 at Best Buy

If you happened to be keeping an eye on Prime Day deals, you probably noticed that TVs are a popular item. Yes, there were some amazing savings if you were in the market for a television, but even with all of the lower prices, we're still not sure if we found a large-screen TV more enticing than this one. This monster features a 65" 4K UHD screen, DolbyVision HDR (anecdotally, the best kind), a dynamic motion rate of 120Hz, and the V-Gaming Engine, meant to help you enjoy gaming at the lowest input lag for the screen. With features like that, you'd think this TV would be a lot more expensive than it is. Thankfully, it's a bargain even at full price. You can snag this one here at just $469.99.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - $129.99 ($30 off) at BestBuy.com

Love them or hate them, Apple's Air Pods are still seen as the premier wireless earbuds on the market, and they're still priced like it, too. Many of us here at Autoblog have our own pairs of Air Pods, and on the whole, they do deliver on their promises. They sound good, a charge lasts a more-than-reasonable amount of time, and probably best of all, they're super easy to use. Prime Day offered a deal for the buds, but if you missed it, have no fear! Best Buy is still selling them for $30 off right here.

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit with Lab Fee Included - $108.50 ($90.50 off) at Walmart.com

Did you miss the 23andMe deal last week? If so, we found this 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit available for nearly the same great price advertised on Prime Day, $108.50. If you've ever been curious about your ancestry or learning about your genetic health predispositions, this could be a fun and informative self-gift or gift to a family member.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0" 32 GB WiFi Android 9.0 Tablet Black - $109.00 ($40.99 off) at Walmart.com

Bummed you didn't pick up an Amazon Fire tablet last week? Don't be. Walmart has this Galaxy Tab featuring an 8" screen, a battery promising up to 13 hours of use on a full charge, and 32GB of memory available for just $109 right now. Be warned, while this is a solid deal for a tablet, 32GB isn't a lot of storage. If you need more, though, you can always just snag a MicroSD card and throw it in the tablet to expand the storage all the way up to 512 GB.

LEGO City Sets - 15% off at Target.com

LEGO is always a great gift idea, and right now Target has a sale on all City sets. Most of the LEGO City sets can be had for under $20 right now, and there are several cool vehicles to choose from, including this 168-piece safari off-roader. Check them out and pick your favorite! LEGO City sets are good for builders ages 5 and up, and trust us, they're great fun for adults too.

HP 11.6" Chromebook / Intel Celeron / 4GB Memory / 32GB eMMC Flash Memory - $159.00 ($60 off) at BestBuy.com *Deal ending soon*

If you’re in need of a new laptop, this HP for under $160 (before tax) is worth looking at. It features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC Flash memory. It also currently has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 from over 700 customer reviews. Is this the best laptop in the world? No, definitely not. But if you're just looking to surf the web and not trying to push its capabilities to the limit, this is a solid price for a device like this. If it looks appealing, don't wait too long! This deal ends at the end of the day.

Insignia 5 Qt Digital Air Fryer - $59.99 ($60 off) at BestBuy.com

Here at Autoblog, we love fried foods. We don't love the calories that come with them, though. Thankfully, we live in a magical time of amazing technology where things like air fryers exist! Get all the fried crispiness you can handle with none of the oil, and far less calories. Don't worry if you missed the Prime Day air fryer deals, you can still grab this 5 Qt fryer for $60 off at Best Buy.

BISSELL AutoMate Cordless Rechargeable Hand Vacuum - $58.47 ($20.53 off) at Walmart.com

If you don't already have a good car vacuum, this one is well worth a look. We featured a few car vacs during Prime Day, and this one could stand up against any of them. This Bissell vacuum is specifically made for your car and features a motorized brush tool to help capture dirt and pet hair as well as a 14V lithium ion battery that provides up to 20 minutes of cordless run time. It also has about 200 ratings on Walmart.com and is still currently sitting at a cumulative 4.5 out of 5 stars. Check it out here to learn more.