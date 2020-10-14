Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

23andMe was one of the first brands to offer home DNA testing kits, and they're still one of the most popular. These kits can tell you everything from your ancestry, to your genetic health predispositions, carrier status, and even if you've got any sneaky Neanderthal DNA hiding out in your double helix. It's not only fun to know where your ancestors hailed from, but it can also be informative to learn your health predispositions and likely genetic "traits." Thanks to Prime Day, for today only, you can grab the kit for 50% off, bringing the price down to just $99.