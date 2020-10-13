Every time a child has jumped for joy over the past few years, a little more jingle went into the pocket of bouncy house inventor Bob Regehr. And that money, in turn, went into his car collection, which is now headed for auction.

The bounty from the bouncy house, aka the Moon Walk, that Regehr invented in 1968 provided a financial boost as he amassed a collection of what at one time was 226 cars and a whole lot of parts. Up until then, he ran a filling station and would spot the cars in town he liked, eventually buying them off his customers.

Randy Lorentzen's tale of putting Regehr's compulsion into some semblance of order is a fascinating read published in a 2009 issue of Hot Rod magazine. He also offers details on some of the vehicles that will cross the auction block now that Bob Regehr's gone. Some 140 of his finds are up for sale, and also some parts.

It's not an exotic collection. Regehr had a thing for 1932 Fords, and there are no less than 19 examples in his fleet. Some are sedans, and some are trucks. Some are stock, others are hot rods, and a few need a full restoration. Above all, he collected Ford products, of every era. There are Mustangs, various Lincolns, but also Camaros, Corvettes, Pontiacs, and more. As the auction write-up says, "there wasn't a car Bob didn't like."