Nissan is paring down the midsize Altima lineup for the 2021 model year, eliminating some trim/engine combinations and effectively streamlining the remaining offerings, while also repositioning the sporty SR grade just above the SV (and below the SL) as it becomes the only variant available with the Altima's more potent turbocharged engine option.

The thinning of available trim combinations is by far the biggest news for the 2021 Altima. The 2.0-liter turbocharged, variable-compression engine is now exclusive to the SR trim, where previously it was also available on the loaded-up Platinum grade. All told, the adjustments eliminate three Altima variants: the aforementioned Platinum/VC-Turbo combination, the 2.5-liter Platinum with front-wheel drive and the base S model with all-wheel drive.

The remaining nine configurations are shown in the table below, along with pricing (including a $925 destination fee). By and large, there aren't many significant changes from 2020.

Model Engine/Drive MSRP Altima S 2.5-liter / FWD $25,225 USD Altima SV 2.5-liter / FWD $26,325 USD Altima SR 2.5-liter / FWD $27,125 USD Altima SL 2.5-liter / FWD $30,915 USD Altima SV 2.5-liter / AWD $27,725 USD Altima SR 2.5-liter / AWD $28,525 USD Altima SL 2.5-liter / AWD $32,315 USD Altima Platinum 2.5-liter / AWD $35,025 USD Altima SR 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD $31,575 USD

Apart from a new Premium package for the SV trim (moonroof, heated front seats and lane keeping assist), and a new driver assist package available on the base S model, the Altima's simplified trim structure represents the only really noteworthy change for 2021. The turbocharged engine can still only be paired with front-wheel drive (unlike the 2.5, which is offered with AWD in several configurations) and the only available transmission is Nissan's continuously variable "Xtronic" unit.

Look for the 2021 Nissan Altima to arrive in showrooms this fall.