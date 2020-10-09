In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. This week's news includes Subaru teasing the next-generation Subaru BRZ, the Jaguar XE departing and the XF getting an update, Honda unveiling the new Ridgeline pickup and the Acura NSX suffering from slow sales. This week they talk about driving two vehicles on opposite ends of the spectrum: the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and the Volkswagen Atlas.
Autoblog Podcast #648
Rundown
- Subaru previews next-generation BRZ, announces fall 2020 unveiling date
- Jaguar XE axed from U.S. market: And then there was one sedan
- 2021 Jaguar XF gets new interior, down to four-cylinder engines and sedan body style
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline debuts, and it finally looks like a truck
- Acura NSX sales lagging
- Cars we're driving:
