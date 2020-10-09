Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

The Ford Mustang, specifically a GT350, was always my grail car growing up around Detroit, but after moving out to Colorado, I started looking for something that could handle terrain. After getting behind the wheel of six generations of Toyota Land Cruisers, I found my match in the FJ 40-series, just like this one Omaze is raffling. So the rest of you can just back off.

Win a Custom ICON FJ44 Land Cruiser and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Now, this isn’t just any old restored FJ40. No, this is an FJ44 restored and modified by Icon, which means that while it looks like an old FJ44, it sure as heck doesn’t drive like one, thanks to the 6.2L V8 engine that makes 430 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. If you love rowing your own gears, this build isn’t for you, either, as it comes equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Everything on this Land Cruiser has been updated from the inside out, which, your cup of tea or not, makes it an incredibly desirable truck, which is reflected both in the $240,000 value (that’s including the $20K in cash that the FJ comes with) and in the fact that current wait list for an Icon Land Cruiser build is 2-3 years.

Plus, in entering this drawing, you’re helping out Go Campaign, which, according to Omaze, “GO Campaign improves the lives of vulnerable children around the world by partnering with Local Heroes to deliver local solutions. They connect donors to high-impact grassroots projects aimed at changing lives and transforming communities, one child at a time. Funds raised will support GO Campaign’s continued COVID-19 relief efforts in communities worldwide. Additionally, donations will fund programs that promote racial equality and justice in communities across the United States. GO Campaign is currently working with Local Heroes in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York who are dedicated to changing the narrative for children of color in the U.S.”

So yes, you can skip the line and get this FJ44 for a fraction of the price, and help out a charity in the process, but why would you want to?

If I haven’t convinced you not to enter this raffle by now, here are the details. Enter quickly, because the deadline is November 3, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

