Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

It's been another slow-ish week in racing game news, but saving us from total silence were the announcements of a nostalgia-bomb Need For Speed remake and a classic Forza game coming to Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport 7 is now on Game Pass - Game Pass continues to absolutely rock

In addition to being able to play over 100 awesome games on Game Pass, with more hits being added all the time, it was just announced that Forza Motorsport 7 has been added to the Microsoft subscription service as well. While this isn't the latest Forza game, it is the latest Forza Motorsport game.

If you're not aware of the difference between the Motorsport and Horizon series', let me break it down for you. Motorsport is a bit more "traditional" than Horizon. People call it a sim, but if it is, it's extremely accessible to players of all skill levels. The Horizon line of Forza games, on the other hand, is full arcade. It also features a huge open world to drive around in, something that Motorsport lacks.

Both offshoots are very good, and now you can get the latest versions of both with your Game Pass subscription on your Xbox or PC. Pretty cool, huh?

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit is getting a remaster

The 2010 Criterion-developed Need For Speed Hot Pursuit is officially getting a remastered version with updated graphics, cross-play, and all of its original DLC. We talked about the news on our Twitch livestream this week, and while a few of our chatters were excited, the majority just seemed annoyed that this was the choice for the remaster rather than the iconic and universally beloved Need For Speed Underground 2, and I tend to agree with that sentiment.

Judging by the trailer released for the remaster, well, it sure looks like a Need For Speed game. I'm sure it'll be fun, and I'm excited to give it a try, but come on, EA. Give us Underground 2. You know you want to. The Hot Pursuit remaster drops on Nov. 6 for Xbox, PS4, and PC, and Nov. 13 for Switch.

Related Video: