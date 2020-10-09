Given the pattern of product planning at FCA — er, Stellantis — you know it's just a matter of time before Jeep stuffs a Hellcat V8 under the hood of the Gladiator (despite official denials). But why wait for an insanely powered Gladiator? And why settle for only 707 horsepower? You can even more power and get it sooner by bidding on this custom Jeep Gladiator up-fitted with a Demon crate engine.

Set to cross the block at the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction, this ultimate Gladiator takes the name "Possessed," which is apt given its heart transplant. Under the hood sits the Demon crate engine, 6.2 liters of fury topped by a 2.7-liter supercharger with an air-to-water intercooler. A heavy-duty Griffin radiator also helps keep things cool.

The demonic forces are sent to all four wheels via a strengthened 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, a Rubicon transfer case, an Adams driveshaft, Dynatrac Pro Rock Hardcore Plus XD60 front and rear axles, a 72.5-inch wide-track Eaton E-locker and four differentials.

The Possessed Gladiator should be able to traverse even the worst hellscape with a 6.5-inch lift featuring EVO King shock absorbers and 40-inch Toyo MT tires wrapping blazing red 20 x 10-inch Fuel Zephyr wheels. The matching spare rides on the bed mounted on a JCR carrier, power side steps aid the climb aboard, and the Mopar front bumper integrates a Warn winch.

Demon logos in red and a new custom hood graphic update was what originally a Launch Edition Gladiator. Inside, the black leather seats feature red contrast stitching and additional Demon logos stitched into the headrests.

Barrett-Jackson's fall sale takes place October 22–24 in Scottsdale, Arizona, and this ultimate Gladiator is lot #760. There's no reserve, so the high bidder will take possession of "Possessed."