Since it's only a couple of years old, it's no surprise that the 2021 Toyota RAV4 is generally unchanged from the years before. But there are a couple of noteworthy additions to the range. There's a slight price increase, too.

Possibly the most significant change is the addition of an XLE Premium trim to the RAV4 Hybrid line. It falls squarely in the middle, offering more features than the LE and XLE, but not being as sporty or as luxurious as the XSE or Limited trims. It's priced between those trims, too, with a base price of $33,675. Included for the price are 18-inch "super chrome-finished" alloy wheels, LED projector headlights with automatic high beams, fog lights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, eight-way power driver's seat and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The other main change in the lineup is to the RAV4 TRD Off-Road model. It now gets a stamped stainless steel skid plate for the front section of the vehicle, just like it's TRD truck cousins. Apparently this is the first time Toyota has offered a skid plate on the RAV4.

Every other RAV4 model is unchanged for this year except for pricing. Except for the TRD Off-Road trim, fully gas-powered RAV4s get a price increase of $100. The TRD Off-Road's price tag climbs $500. The RAV4 Hybrid models all get a price increase of $150. You can find base pricing for all trim levels listed below.

LE: $27,225

$27,225 XLE: $28,520

$28,520 XLE Premium: $31,225

$31,225 Adventure: $34,330

$34,330 Limited: $35,755

$35,755 TRD Off-Road: $36,955

$36,955 LE Hybrid: $29,675

$29,675 XLE Hybrid: $30,970

$30,970 XLE Premium Hybrid: $33,675

$33,675 XSE Hybrid: $36,000

$36,000 Limited Hybrid: $38,205

$38,205 RAV4 Prime SE: $39,220

$39,220 RAV4 Prime XSE: $42,545

