The EPA has rated the 2021 Polestar 2 electric sedan at 233 miles of total range, falling shy of the basic Tesla Model 3 (250 miles) and slotting in on the lower end of small EVs on the market today.

At 181 inches long, the Polestar 2 is on the compact end of the electric car spectrum, especially for a European offering. In terms of interior space, some of the most comparable alternatives are the Chevrolet Bolt EV (259 miles), Hyundai Kona EV (258 miles) and Nissan Leaf (226 miles). Sister company Volvo's new XC40 Recharge checks in with just 208 miles of total range, though it rides on the same fundamental platform as the Polestar 2.

The Polestar 2's real advantage over those competitors (notwithstanding the XC40) is all-wheel drive. Stepping up to the Model 3 Performance (299 miles) or Long Range (322 miles) will get you a second motor (and quite a bit more range, obviously), but at a not-insignificant price penalty. However, considering that every vehicle we've mentioned here is a good bit cheaper than the Polestar 2, griping about the cost of a Model 3 Long Range, which is still cheaper than the 2, seems silly.

Fortunately, the Polestar 2 has quite a bit more going for it. Thanks to its Volvo roots, the sedan has quite the swanky interior, and its sporty chassis was engineered to be fun to drive. There's even an optional performance package with Brembo four-piston brakes, 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels wrapped in Continental rubber, and manually adjustable Öhlins dampers.

The number of all-electric sport sedans is quite limited for the time being, which may give the Volvo-derived Polestar a little extra push. For those who need the most practicality from their electrics, however, it may be worthwhile to look elsewhere.

Related Video: