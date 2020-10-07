Back in July, we reported that Hyundai had shipped the first of its Xcient Fuel Cell semi trucks to Switzerland. Today, Hyundai has delivered the first shipment, and has revealed more details about the hydrogen-powered trucks and the Xcient program.

Seven units have arrived at customers’ fleets in Switzerland, with a total of 50 to reach Europe by the end of the year, and 1,600 trucks by 2025. “Today’s delivery is just a beginning as it opens endless possibilities for clean mobility. With successful delivery of the first Xcient Fuel Cell trucks, we proudly announce our plan to expand beyond Europe to North America and China where we are already making great progress,” said Cheol Lee, Hyundai executive vice president and head of the Commercial Vehicle Division .

While the Xcients delivered to Europe were 4x2 day cab semis, North America will also get 6x4 tractors, as it plans to deploy 12,000 fuel cell trucks in the U.S. by 2030. Hyundai aims even higher for China, with three fuel cell trucks to be made available in the years to come. It plans a medium-duty truck in 2022, as well as two other heavy-duty trucks to follow in an unspecified time period. Hyundai says it targets 27,000 units in China by 2030.

To support its global demand. Hyundai aims to reach a production capacity of 2,000 units per year by next year. It will invest an additional $1.3 billion beyond its previously stated $6.4 billion to establish “a hydrogen ecosystem to support creation of a hydrogen society.”

The Xcient trucks delivered to Europe are powered by two 95-kilowatt fuel cell stacks borrowed from the Hyundai Nexo, as well as a 73.2-kWh battery pack, supplying energy to a 350-kW electric motor. They have a maximum gross combination weight of 36,000 kilograms (about 80,000 pounds) as pull-cargo tractors, and a maximum gross vehicle weight of 19,000 kg (42,000 lbs.) as a rigid truck.

Related Video: