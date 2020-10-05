Given the unique climate of 2020, lavish celebrations really aren't the order of the day. As such, Mazda has decided to commemorate its 100th by giving a 100th Anniversary Edition MX-5 Miata to each of 50 individuals who have demonstrated selflessness in the face of the global health crisis through a new program dubbed "Mazda Heroes: Honoring The Human Spirit."
"From teachers going the extra mile to enhance distance learning, to community activists sourcing PPE for others, there are countless examples of people across the country going above and beyond to support others without expecting anything in return. Mazda wants to honor these important acts of kindness, resilience and empathy," Mazda's announcement said.
"This year marks Mazda’s 100th Anniversary. We had hoped this time would be filled with moments of appreciation for our fans, employees and partners, but we’ve had to adapt to the uncertain conditions," MNAO President Jeff Guyton said. “In April, we launched our Essential Car Care Program to give back to healthcare workers across the U.S. Throughout this initiative we heard how grateful our dealers and employees were to be in service to those selflessly giving back every day."
"This inspired us to develop the Mazda Heroes program, which will honor individuals supporting communities and share their stories in a moment when people desire positive news," Guyton said.
Candidates can be nominated via the Mazda Heroes web site through Oct. 25. Mazda will choose the 50 most outstanding examples and the honorees will be announced starting Dec. 2.
