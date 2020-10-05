Given the unique climate of 2020, lavish celebrations really aren't the order of the day. As such, Mazda has decided to commemorate its 100th by giving a 100th Anniversary Edition MX-5 Miata to each of 50 individuals who have demonstrated selflessness in the face of the global health crisis through a new program dubbed "Mazda Heroes: Honoring The Human Spirit."

"From teachers going the extra mile to enhance distance learning, to community activists sourcing PPE for others, there are countless examples of people across the country going above and beyond to support others without expecting anything in return. Mazda wants to honor these important acts of kindness, resilience and empathy," Mazda's announcement said.