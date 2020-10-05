“F9: The Fast Saga” has been delayed a second time, but unlike the full year delay that was announced back in March this year, Universal has only pushed it back by about two months.

The move comes after “No Time to Die” was announced with an April 2, 2021 premiere date. That’s the exact day that “F9” was moved to previously. Unsurprisingly, the folks over at Universal don’t want to try and compete with James Bond. The new “F9” release date is May 28, 2021. That’s Memorial Day weekend, so you might have a long holiday weekend to see it.

Variety first reported the news about this second delay, and it’s now official from Universal. Some of the numbers that Variety dug up show exactly why this “Fast and Furious” movie is being delayed. “F9” is a big budget film, likely costing more than $200 million to make. The studio typically earns that back at the box office, as over the years they’ve racked up more than $5 billion at the global box office with “Fast and Furious” films.

The international appeal of the “Fast and Furious” movies is another reason for the move, because “No Time to Die” will be released on the same day all across the globe. The same will be true for “F9.” With the date move, Universal hopes it'll give the film space from other large releases that appeal to a similar crowd.