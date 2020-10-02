In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick things off by talking about Jeremy's recent drive in the new 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. They compare the BMW X1, BMW X2 and Mini Countryman before providing another take on the Cadillac CT5. Recent Lucid Air and Tesla Model S news has them wondering if electric cars are the new performance kings and end with a quick discussion on California's intent to zero emissions by 2035.
Autoblog Podcast #647
Rundown
- Cars we're driving:
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek
- BMW X1 vs, BMW X2 vs. Mini Countryman
- Another take on the Cadillac CT5
- Lucid Air prototype runs quarter mile in 9.245 seconds
- Tesla Model S Plaid prototype laps Laguna Seca in 1:30.3
- More thoughts on California's 2035 gas-powered car ban
