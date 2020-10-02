Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

A few vehicles may come to mind when you hear the phrase “classic BMW,” but no doubt the 2002 is one of them. Only around 400,000 were made, with less than 90,000 sold in the states. The 2002 Turbo, BMW’s first production car with a turbo, was much rarer, with less than 1700 units produced. And one of them can be yours thanks to Omaze.

First thing’s first, let’s dive into specs. It is worth noting that back in 1974 when this vehicle came out, performance numbers weren't exactly what they are today. This specific 2002 is powered by a 2.0 L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine which makes 170 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. You can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.8 seconds, which is pretty slow by today's standards and only has a top speed of 131 miles per hour. It also features 15” Alpina wheels and Recaro seats. But it’s not the performance numbers that make this car special, it’s the fact that you can have a museum quality piece of automotive history in your garage.

Speaking of museums, this raffle helps support the Petersen Automotive Museum, which “explores and presents the history of the automobile and its impact on global life and culture, using Los Angeles as the prime example. The museum acts as a progressive center for automotive research and collecting, which includes reaching underserved communities. Each year, they work with local schools to coordinate field trips for kids to go on STEAM-focused tours. Your generosity will help the museum achieve their goal of educating more than 25,000 children this year.”

In addition to this incredibly beautiful piece of Bavarian engineering, the winner will get all taxes and delivery fees covered, as well as an extra $20k, just for kicks. If you want this pristine 2002 in your garage, enter quickly, because the deadline for entry is October 13, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

