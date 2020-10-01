A Ram and Jeep dealer in Post Falls, Idaho, was offering free elk taxidermy with the purchase of a new truck. Sadly, the promotion ended yesterday.

Now, is this type of promotion commonplace? I honestly have no idea, but it sure seems novel. Offering free taxidermy of any sort with the purchase of a new car or truck is certainly one thing, but the specificity of the elk really drives it home.

"Hi, I'm looking to buy your blue Ram 1500 Laramie and I just took down this pronghorn that I'd like to get taxidermied for free."

"I'm sorry, sir, the promotion only covers elk. But about that Laramie ..."

For those wondering, it does seem to be general elk hunting season in Idaho, but after a brief look at Idaho's extensive Big Game Seasons and Rules guide, there is a dizzying number of rules and regulations regarding exactly when and where one can hunt elk as well as what kind of elk one can hunt. Try reading that sentence out loud.

Nevertheless, it would logically seem that free elk taxidermy could be enticing for those living in the area of Post Falls, which is in between Coeur d'Alene and Spokane, Washington, near the state border. So hey, why not? Way to get creative Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

According to the advertisement, the dealer would only cover $1,500 worth of elk taxidermy. Is that enough for a quality taxidermification of your elk? Again, I'd rather not Google that. But it's nevertheless something, right?

