Ford is recalling about 700,000 cars, trucks and SUVs in North America. The recall is for the rear-view camera, which features a circuit board that can be faulty resulting in "blank or distorted images" on the screen. No crashes or injuries have been reported in connection to this recall. In the U.S., 620,246 cars are involved, and there are 76,566 in Canada and 4,302 in Mexico.

Vehicles covered by this recall are all from the 2020 model year and were built between late-2019 and mid-2020. Affected trucks include the F-150, Super Duty and Ranger. Crossovers and SUVs include the Escape, Edge and Expedition. The only car on the list is the Mustang, and the Transit is the only van.

Ford will be sending out notifications directly to owners starting on November 7. Owners can also check on the recall status of their Ford by going to this link and using reference code 20C19. Owners with affected cars will be able to take their cars to the dealer to have the camera replaced at no charge.

