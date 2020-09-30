Cadillac is putting the finishing touches on the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing, the high-performance sedan that will pick up where the CTS-V left off. It announced the model will be available with carbon fiber front seat backs.

Presumably found on the list of extra-cost options, the weight-saving carbon fiber seat backs will stand out with a book-matched design and a laser-etched V-Series logo that will remind the passengers sitting in the back that they're not riding in a regular CT5-V. Interestingly, Cadillac noted the seats will also boast "other customer-centric innovations and features" that will be detailed closer to the sedan's on-sale date. Chairs are hardly on the front lines of automotive innovation, so we're looking forward to learning more about what Cadillac has in store.

Drivers will have carbon fiber in front of them, too, because the multi-function steering wheel's bottom spokes will be made with the composite material. Cadillac hinted the sedan's top speed will lie in the vicinity of 200 mph.