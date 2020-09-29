Genesis one-upped the spy photographers who roam the globe in search of prototypes by releasing images of a fully camouflaged GV70. Positioned below the GV80, the firm's second SUV is expected to go on sale in 2021.

We've already seen the GV70 lapping the Nürburgring, but the photos published by Genesis give us a clearer look at its exterior design. Although it's not a Xerox copy of its bigger sibling, the two SUVs share several styling cues, including a shield-shaped grille that dominates the front end. It's flanked by one-piece horizontal headlights with LED accents, and the lower bumper receives mesh-like inserts that give the GV70 a relatively sporty look.

Its roofline is more rakish than the GV80's, though it's not quite fastback-like, and it flows into a rear end that wears a spoiler and a pair of two-piece horizontal lights. Mesh-like plastic trim again appears on the rear bumper, and it's flanked by sizable round exhaust tips that suggest we're looking at a performance-oriented variant, not at a base model. The subtle diffuser on the bottom part of the bumper adds credibility to this theory.

Genesis stopped short of publishing technical specifications, but unverified reports claim the GV70 will share its basic platform with the G70, which recently received comprehensive updates. If that's accurate, it will likely come standard with a new turbocharged, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine also available in the Kia Stinger, where it makes 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. We expect a V6 will be offered at an extra cost. Rear-wheel drive will come standard, and all-wheel drive will be offered at an extra cost on at least some versions.

We recently reported the Genesis GV70 will go on sale during the first half of 2021, meaning it will likely make its debut in 2020, and it may not arrive in showrooms until the 2022 model year. When it lands, it will compete in the same hotly-contested segment as the Audi Q5, the BMW X3, the Lexus RX, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC, among many other models. Pricing is expected to start in the vicinity of $40,000.

What's next?

Hyundai-owned Genesis has teased its plans to double the size of its lineup in the next 12 months. It currently sells three sedans, it's about to launch the aforementioned pair of SUVs, and it will release an electric model (which will be positioned in the crossover segment) before the end of 2021. Company executives also signaled their commitment to the European market — where the Germans reign supreme — by approving the development of a shooting brake-like, G70-based wagon, though it will not be sold in the United States.