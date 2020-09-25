Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

If you’ve spent any time on this site, you’ve probably noticed that we like these Omaze raffles. Most of the time they’re offering one-of-a-kind vehicles that we ourselves would love to have in our garage, but one of my favorite things about Omaze is how over the top they are. You win a prize, which is usually a dream car, plus they take care of taxes and delivery. Cool. Makes sense. But then, they throw in an extra $20K in cash or something, as if having a fully-restored first gen Bronco weren't enough. Well, they’ve done it again with this raffle. No, it’s not a car, but it is definitely aimed at the automotive enthusiast, specifically the racing fan.

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix with Danica Patrick on a Yacht - Enter at Omaze

If you win this raffle, not only will you win a trip to Monaco for the Grand Prix, you get to watch it on a yacht, and not just any yacht, but the Danica Rose, which of course means, yes, you will be watching the grand prix with Danica Patrick. Plus, you’ll have exclusive paddock access, and you can bring a friend. Don’t have any friends? You could always bring along a friendly Autoblogger instead.

This would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience (for anyone who isn’t Tony Stark rich that is), a trip that you’ll surely be talking about to family and friends and random acquaintances for years to come.

Plus, by entering for this trip you’ll be helping Folds of Honor, which according to Omaze “provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Their educational scholarships support private education tuition, homeschooling and tutoring for children in grades K–12, and higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. To date, they’ve awarded over 20,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.”

If you want to win this motorsports fan's dream, enter quickly as the deadline for this giveaway is September 29, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

