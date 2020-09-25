Rolls-Royce made the second-generation Ghost about 3.5 inches longer than its predecessor. If that's not enough, the British firm just unveiled a long-wheelbase variant named Extended that gains another seven inches.

Company boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös explained the Ghost Extended was developed for customers who want to be driven during the week, but who prefer to drive themselves on the weekend. His team's challenge was to carve out more space for the rear passengers without compromising the sedan's handling, or significantly altering its proportions. To that end, stylists extended only the rear doors and the sheetmetal around them.

Rolls-Royce hasn't released images of the front part of the cabin; it's what's out back that counts. Business-class-like individual Serenity Seats are offered at an extra cost (even the ultra-rich have to tick option boxes), and the BMW-owned company proudly noted it allocated a spectacular amount of resources to developing the perfect in-car champagne cooler. Nestled between the rear seats, it has two operating modes: it chills non-vintage champagne to precisely 6 degrees Celsius, and vintage champagne to exactly 11 degrees.

Rear-seat passengers can sit back, sip Dom Pérignon Rosé that costs as much as a Nissan Sentra, and enjoy more legroom than many people have in their living room. Only the Phantom Extended offers a more spacious cabin, the firm claims. Alternatively, they can work on-the-move thanks in part to the in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.

Rolls-Royce made no mechanical changes, meaning the Extended uses the same 6.75-liter V12 as the standard-wheelbase model. It's twin-turbocharged to 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, and it spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel steering comes standard, and one of the most advanced suspension systems in the world ensures the Ghost delivers the Magic Carpet Ride buyers expect.

Ghost Extended deliveries will begin during the fourth quarter of 2020. Rolls-Royce hasn't announced pricing information, but the sedan likely costs over $350,000 before options — and champagne — are factored in.

Related Video: