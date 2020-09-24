Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

If there's one thing we could all stand to take a little more seriously right now, it's personal comfort. In a world filled with stress, it's necessary to find ways to relax. For many of us, driving is a great way to unwind. But if you put a lot of time in behind the wheel, you might find your car's seats could be more comfy. Luckily, it's pretty affordable to pick up a seat cushion, not only for your car, but for anywhere you might be sitting. This cushion just happens to be the best selling automotive product on Amazon this week, and it's available for $32.95.

According to ComfiLife, their cushion features a "non-slip rubber bottom, built-in handle for easy transport, and a machine-washable zippered velour cover for easy cleaning." The company also says it's "made of premium quality durable memory foam with a cool-off gel layer on top for superior comfort." The design is meant to be supportive for your tailbone and relieve pressure while sitting. For many, this type of cushion may provide some relief from lower back pain, whether that's in your home, or in the driver's seat. The product has over 20,000 ratings and its current average user score 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Amazon reviewer J. Seybert had this to say about the product in his 5-star review titled "No more numb bum,"

"As an audiobook narrator, I spend a great deal of time propped on my bum. It's difficult to concentrate on the book you're narrating when your bum goes numb. After trying a collection of folded towels and foam bed pillows, I took a chance on the ComfiLife pillow. OH MY. I can now sit for hours in complete posterior comfort. I thank you, and my listeners thank you."

If you're in the market, you can pick up the cushion right here for just $32.95.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion - $32.95