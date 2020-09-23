Mercedes-AMG seemingly disagreed with us when we labeled the GT's 469-horsepower output "more than adequate," because it's injecting more 54 horses into the driveline for the 2021 model year. It's also expanding the list of standard and optional features, and it added a blacked-out model named Stealth Edition to the range.

Power still comes from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8, but it now delivers 523 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque, up from 469 and 465 in 2020. The increase lowers the GT's zero-to-60-mph time to 3.7 seconds, two tenths of a second quicker than before, and the eight-cylinder doesn't stop accelerating until the speedometer displays 194 mph. Buyers who prefer the GT convertible will have to settle for a 193-mph top speed, however.

AMG's generosity isn't limited to the engine bay. 2021 adds an adaptive suspension, a driving mode called Race, an electronic limited-slip differential, a high-performance composite braking system with red calipers, and a lithium-ion starter battery to the list of standard equipment. Some of these features were previously found on the list of extra-cost options; Mercedes notably had charged $1,500 for the AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension.

Finally, the range grows with a Stealth Edition model (pictured above) that gains tinted headlights, black chrome trim on the grille, black brake calipers, and black wheels that measure 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the back. Coupes receive a carbon fiber roof, while convertibles receive a black soft top; you didn't think it'd be red, did you? Sport seats, diamond-quilted leather upholstery, and black interior trim round out the changes.

Mercedes-AMG's updated GT is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in early 2021. Pricing information hasn't been announced yet, so we don't know if the company's kindness will extend to the window sticker. For context, the 2020 GT carries a base price of $115,900, while the 2020 GT Roadster starts at $127,900.

