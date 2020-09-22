Green

NOW: Watch the livesteam of Tesla Battery Day

250 shareholders are attending live, each sitting in a Tesla Model 3

Sep 22nd 2020 at 5:35PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is firing up fans and investors for the company's "Battery Day" on Tuesday, even as he tempered expectations that Tesla's electric vehicles will soon surpass the cost and convenience of traditional gasoline-powered cars.

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X