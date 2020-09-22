The 2021 RDX is the latest in Acura's lineup to get the PMC Edition treatment. This limited-run, hand-built model follows the TLX and MDX PMC Editions and be finished in the same Thermal Orange Pearl that was pioneered on the NSX.

Blessedly, the "PMC in PMC Edition doesn't stand for pumpkin-anything. Rather, it's shorthand for the facility where just 360 examples of this crossover will be hand-assembled: Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center — the home of the Acura NSX — on Honda's Marysville, Ohio, campus. Each PMC Edition arrives in Marysville as a "body in white," ready to assemble and receive the paint process normally reserved for the NSX.

The PMC Edition will be equipped similarly to an RDX with the A-Spec and Advance packages, with one exception: Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system will be standard.

Otherwise, the PMC Edition is mechanically identical to the RDX, whose A-Spec already boasts a sporty exterior treatment to boot. The PMC Edition jazzes that up even further with gloss black wheels, a body-color grille surround, black chrome exhaust finishers, a gloss-black roof, gloss-black side mirrors and gloss-back door handles.

Inside, the theme is essentially inverted, with the black leather upholstery, steering wheel and floor mats all getting orange contrast elements. Apart from the serial number placard on the center console, the rest of the PMC Edition's interior is identical to that of a standard RDX equipped with the aforementioned packages.

Acura says the RDX PMC Edition will be priced somewhere below $55,000, with customer deliveries starting in October — just in time for jack-o-lantern season. Made you work for that one, didn't we?