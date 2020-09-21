We already knew that Cadillac's award-winning Super Cruise technology package was free for owners of properly equipped vehicles for the first three years. And now we know exactly how expensive it will be to keep the system active after the complimentary period ends.

According to a Cadillac spokesperson, the automaker is currently informing CT6 owners in the United States that they can purchase a standalone Super Cruise plan for $25 per month. Alternatively, customers can add Super Cruise to select OnStar and Connected Services bundles for an additional $15 per month over the cost they currently pay for those bundles.

In case you're wondering what that monthly payment will cover, the spokesperson added, "The Super Cruise plan enables the map updates and precise GPS corrections required for Super Cruise to function, and also connects the vehicle to an OnStar Emergency advisor in a case where a driver is non-responsive to escalating alerts."

As was previously reported, owners of 2018 CT6 models equipped with Super Cruise are getting an additional year of complimentary service, which means they should be prompted to make a decision sometime in 2021. Even if they choose not to renew their Super Cruise plan, features like lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control will continue to function.

